TMC New Slogan || Trinamool’s new slogan aims to win Tripura

#Agartala: Strong Trinamool (TMC) activists across Tripura after greeting the Kar Pujo in Tripura. Their statements are circulating on social media. Where they say, ‘If you mess with us, we will be strong.’

Worship today in Tripura. On the occasion of that pujo, Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) tweeted in the morning. The whole grassroots party is now the bird’s eye view of Tripura. So not only Mamata, all the leaders and ministers of his party have tweeted the same. The people of Tripura were also greeted by the party. Taxes mean boundaries. Indigenous people of Tripura have been performing this pujo for a long time. This pujo ritual has been observed for the last three days. This time the leaders and ministers of Ghasful Shibir are using this pujo to win the hearts of the people of Tripura. Social media is overflowing with good news. Needless to say, the picture was not like that a year ago.

The 2021 assembly elections in Bengal have actually opened the eyes of the Trinamool. The party has already announced expansion to neighboring states. Incidentally, many grassroots leaders and ministers have returned from Tripura. Derek O’Brien is leaving tomorrow. Bratya Basu, Malay Ghatak and Ritubrata Banerjee are going to Tripura on Monday. Debangshu also reached Tripura. Abhishek Banerjee will set foot in Tripura as a climax. Land survey is in full swing. IPAC representatives are plowing the soil in Tripura. It is believed that Abhishek will make a blueprint of the organization in the next few months. And in it, the slogan ‘If you mess with us, we will be strong’ is frozen.

But Tipramotha in Tripura is not far behind. A huge LED screen has been installed across the walls of the Raj Palace in the center of the city of Agartala. Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Manikya is greeting Ker Pujo with folded hands. The Chief Minister and other ministers also greeted the people of the state. But after Mamata Banerjee greeted him, the practice started in the political arena of Tripura. In the meantime, grassroots participation from multiple parts of the state has increased throughout Friday and Saturday. According to sources, several more people may join Abhishek on Monday. As a result, there is already a strong grass camp in Tripura.

ABIR GHOSHAL