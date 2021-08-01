Abhishek Banerjee to reach Tripura | Abhishek’s feet in Tripura at night The awakening of the grassroots in the table of Bengal is tomorrow

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee will leave for Tripura on Monday, August 2. This visit is not a sudden visit of a political leader to a foreign country. Abhishek is going to tie the knot. State Law Minister Malay Ghatak and Education Minister Bratya Basu arrived in Tripura long before he arrived. Derek O’Brien and Kakli Ghosh Dastidars also flew from Delhi to Tripura. Ritubrata Bandyopadhyay, the leader of the workers’ organization, has also reached Debangshu, the youth leader. So the political circles think that Abhishek will go to seal the blueprint of Mission 2023. To put it more simply, the organizational structure will be implemented by his hands.

After Trinamool came to power for the third time on May 2, Abhishek Banerjee proudly declared that the Trinamool would not be able to win one or two seats in the state. Rather, the goal of the grassroots is to expand the empire to other states. Turns out, the regional team’s badge was removed and it became all-India. And the Trinamool sees the neighboring state of Tripura as the litmus test laboratory.

The IPAC team has already started plowing the land in Tripura. The goal is to understand the minds of the people of Tripura. Identifying the places where people protested against the Biplob Dev government. In this case, one of the advantages of the grassroots – Bengali is also the spoken language of the people of Tripura. Not only language and culture, but also the eating habits, tastes and way of life, the difference between the two states is very small. For this reason, the Trinamool wants to make an impression on the cultural atmosphere of Tripura. Trinamool leaders were seen greeting the people of Tripura on the occasion of Ker festival on Saturday. Mamata Banerjee also greeted. Political observers see all these steps as salty. And it is thought that in the presence of Abhishek, the team will decide how to make the bird’s eye view of 2023 from this index point by tying the melody in a high village.

Trinamool sees 2023 as an immense possibility. It is better to say that it is a warm up of the big fight of 2024. The Trinamool knows very well that if Biplob Deb’s government can be pushed, its impact will reach the Delhi court. And this is the reason why Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of the party, is calculating in advance.