Babul Supriyo Bjp: Babul Supriyo, the victim of ‘lips’ Dilip! Disagreement is evident in the BJP

#Kolkata: The team is one. Both are party MPs. However, the battle between Babul Supriya and Dilip Ghosh is not unknown to anyone in the Bengal BJP camp. Dilip’s remarks brought Babul back to the forefront after he announced on Facebook on Saturday that he was taking over the political post. Speaking to Dilip Ghosh at the press conference, Babul Supriya said, “I don’t see who wrote what on Facebook. Has he resigned? Find out. “As well as his addition,” Who’s going where, why should I say that? Coming or leaving politics is a personal matter. I will not say anything. Aunt must have a mustache first. ‘ Babul countered Dilip’s comment on Facebook. Late Saturday night, Babul wrote, ‘You don’t have to deal with this kind of personality or comment every day. Tell me how much positive energy will be saved which I can use for other honest purposes. Below are two fresh examples … The first quote is courtesy of Mr. Kunal Ghosh and the second, Mr. Dilip Ghosh. ‘

In fact, the Babul Supriya chapter is not closing at all. BJP all-India president JP Nadda telephoned him on Saturday night and asked him to resign. But that did not change the situation. According to BJP sources, Babul’s anger has been lingering in my mind for a long time And behind him is Dilip Ghosh. It is as clear as daylight now.

But two-time MP Babul Supriya is also pointing fingers at Dilip Ghosh due to his anger. While the BJP state president is mocking Babul’s resignation or quitting politics, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya says, I have requested not to leave politics. I hope he will stay in the BJP.

Former BJP president Rahul Sinha also commented, ‘When I was the state president, Babul became the first MP. He is important to the team. I think he made that decision out of emotion. Everything will be fine in a few days. Babul Supriya was in BJP, he is, he will be. ‘ The same goes for Jayaprakash Majumdar.

But the battle between Babul and Dilip does not seem to be stopping at all. Referring to Dilip Ghosh as ‘Mr.’, Babul wrote on Facebook, ‘Because Babul wrote,’ ওThere will be no army-feudal, security with government money. If I am not in the politics of voting, no one’s interest will be harmed, so (maybe) no one will stop my work for political reasons. Anyone who has seen, understood, supported, strongly opposed, questioned, apologized, some people have used language according to their own tastes — everything is top notch. But I can also answer your question at work What does it take to have a minister or an MP? ‘