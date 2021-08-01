Babul Supriyo Facebook Post: ‘Language according to taste’, ‘Mr.’ Dilip Ghosh stabbed Babul! Announce the future in the morning

#Kolkata: Why is Babul Supriyo suddenly disillusioned with politics? Inside the BJP, it is being heard that Babul has been angry for a long time due to various reasons. Babul Supriya, a celebrity singer-turned-politician, could no longer cope with the defeat in the Assembly elections and the loss of his ministry. Babul also made it clear in one Facebook post after another since yesterday that the push to lose the ministry was one of the reasons for his leaving politics. And with that source, his disagreement with Dilip Ghosh came to light once again. Dilip Babel’s sarcasm surrounding Babul’s Saturday post, ‘What will I say about who will go where, which party will go, whether they will do politics or not!’ And on that basis, Babul became vocal on Facebook again on Sunday morning. Just as Dilip Ghosh’s name is there in the title ‘Mr.’, he also attacked Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

On this day, Babul wrote, ‘You don’t have to deal with this kind of’ personality ‘or comment every day !! Tell me how much positive energy will be saved which I can use for other honest work !! Below are two fresh examples … ‘Kunal Ghosh’ courtesy of the first quote and Mr. Dilip Ghosh of the second. ‘

Regarding Babul’s Facebook post, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, ‘The Lok Sabha is going on. The speaker is sitting. There is drama on Facebook without resigning. I do not want to leave politics. Desperate attempt to attract attention. Dharmendra got into a water tank in Shole and threatened to kill himself. In fact, he used to sing. Now he is doing drama. ‘ Trinamool general secretary Kunal Ghosh also said that Babul is a member of the circus party. Some of them showed the circus before the vote. After someone votes. The new addition is Babul Supriya. ‘ Meanwhile, Jitendra Tiwari, the former mayor of Asansol and former MLA of Pandavaswar, who was an obstacle to Jitendra Tiwari’s joining the BJP, commented that the post on social media was not good news for Asansol. Jitendra thinks that people like Babul Supriya need to be in politics.

But the speculation about Babul’s Facebook post is not stopping at all. Babul writes, ‘There will be no army-feudal, security with government money If it is not in the politics of voting, no one’s interest will be harmed, so (maybe) no one will stop my work for political reasons. “Not only that, he sneered at Dilip and wrote again, ‘Anyone who has seen, understood, supported, strongly opposed, questioned, apologized, some people have used’ language ‘according to their own tastes – it’s all heady.” But I can also answer your question at work What does it take to have a minister or an MP? ‘