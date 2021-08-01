Babul Supriyo: ‘I have done only one party all my life, BJP’, Babul explains again at night

#Kolkata:

Drama of the day. The veil did not fall on it. Another part of the drama went on at night. Let’s go … Babul Supriya, who said goodbye to politics by writing Albida, posted it again last night. He claimed that he had to write and post a few more words so that confusion would not spread. On Saturday afternoon, Babul Supriya suddenly posted on Facebook that he was leaving politics and the BJP. He wrote, “I am not going to any other team. Trinamool, CPM, Congress are nowhere. Rest assured. No one called me. I’m not going anywhere. ” He further wrote, “I believe in one team. I have always supported Mohun Bagan. I have made only one party, BJP. ” But after a while a few lines were dropped from that post. After that, rumors of Babul’s defection started circulating on social media.

Many people are speculating that this time Babul Supriya will go to the grassroots instead of the jersey. The speculation tends to intensify for a while. As a result, Babul Supriya has to take the field once again. He posted on Facebook again at night. He made it clear that he was not going to any other team. Babul wrote in the night post, I am also resigning from the post of MP, adding this line, a very important line was deleted from the original text !! There is a lot of confusion !! So I am posting that line again separately. I wrote, “I have supported one team all my life – Mohun Bagan. Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party. I also want to make it clear that I am not joining any other political party. ”

Babul Supriya and Debashree Chowdhury were dropped during the recent cabinet reshuffle. Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences for Babul Supriya. It was only after that sympathy of the Chief Minister that rumors of joining the grassroots of Babul spread. Babul expressed his anger on Facebook after losing the ministry. Mamata’s sympathy for him. Many did four in two. In the meantime, Babul’s decision to retire from politics first, and then some part of the post was deleted, naturally sparked speculation. It may be mentioned that in 2014 and 2019, Babul Supriya became a BJP MP by winning by a huge margin from Asansol twice. He also became a state minister. However, he did not get the full ministry. He then took to Facebook to express his displeasure at the removal of the minister before his term expired.