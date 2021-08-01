BJP leader posted in Social Media on Babul Supriyo decision on leaving BJP | ‘It is important to be patient in politics’ …

#Kolkata: Babul Supriyo’s party and state politics are practically fighting over his resignation. Many claim that he was needed in the politics of Bengal. Veteran BJP leader Tathagato Roy opened his mouth today, though he did not respond to the situation yesterday. In a tweet, he said he was “deeply saddened” by Babul Supriya’s decision. Many have tried to convince him. But failed.

In an explosive Facebook post on Saturday, former Union Minister Babul Supriya announced the party’s decision to resign. Veteran BJP leader Tathagata Roy tweeted about it on Sunday morning. It is clear that Tathagata Babu had already sensed that Babul could leave the team. He was also explained. But to no avail. What exactly did Tathagata Roy write? “Babul is saddened by Supriya’s departure. Although we were a generation apart, I saw him as a friend. I tried to convince him, but to no avail. Patience is an essential element in staying in politics. I hope Babul thought about what he did. ”

Like the Tathagata verdict, Jitendra Tiwari is very shocked that Babul Supriya left the BJP. He said, “He is the MP of Asansol. We want him to be in the party and in the parliament. The people of Asansol will get much more from him. If he leaves, it will be a loss for Asansol and also for the team. ”

Incidentally, after 2014, the margin of victory of Babul from Asansol doubled in 2019. He became a minister for the second time. In this year’s assembly elections, the BJP fielded Babul from Kolkata’s Taliganj constituency against Arup Biswas. But he lost. Since then, his position in the party has weakened, according to political circles. After the loss of the ministry, rumors started circulating about Babul Supriya’s political position. The leader of Daputa left the party after speculation.





