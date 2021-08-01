Bjp Yuva Morcha Marathon: To give ‘encouragement’ to the Olympic athletes, Dilip-Soumitra ran by breaking the Corona rules!

#Kolkata: With the permission of the police and the state government, ‘Thorai Care’. The BJP Youth Front held the Red Road Marathon ‘Cheer for India’ on Sunday without the consent of Lalbazar. After returning to the city after a long vacation, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday vowed to make the program a ‘success’. The marathon has been organized across the country by the All India Youth Front to honor the Indian athletes participating in the Olympics. However, the police did not give permission for the marathon when an application was filed in Lalbazar on Friday. However, the police did not stop the marathon from the beginning to the end. However, it has been informed that action will be taken according to the appropriate law.

The marathon was inaugurated by Dilip Ghosh, State President of Juba Morcha Soumitra Khan, All India General Secretary of Juba Morcha and MP from Darjeeling Raju Bist, Joy Prakash Majumder and Rahul Sinhara. Everyone had the national flag in their hands, the T-shirt had the Olympic logo and the BJP logo.

However, the Kolkata police said that since there was still a partial ban on gatherings due to the Kovid rules, no such event could be held. But Dilip Babura made it clear that, with the permission of the police, or not, a youth front marathon is taking place on the city streets on Sunday. In reality, it is so. At the end of the marathon, Soumitra Khan commented, “Thanks to the police for giving the opposition a chance.” Therefore, there is a possibility of a clash between the opposition and the administration on this day, but in reality it did not happen.

Since the program was taken up by the BJP at the all-India level, the Gerua camp was determined to carry it out in the state as well. According to the BJP, they are not being allowed to carry out any program in West Bengal in the name of Corona. On the other hand, if any program is taken by the ruling party, then the police does not prevent it. Keeping this allegation in mind, the Youth Front held a marathon program on this day. Dilip Ghosh also claimed, ‘We ran with enthusiasm. Thanks to the administration. Soumitra Khan was. I ran with enthusiasm. ‘