CID: CID in the face of great danger with wrong information, High Court warns of strict action!

Kolkata: CID in distress in Calcutta High Court, state government in distress at the same time. A sensational chargesheet has been filed in the Calcutta High Court in the wake of a self-motivated public interest litigation. And the state is uncomfortable with the information of that charge sheet. According to the Registrar General's Department submitted to the High Court, the chargesheet of 2626 cases could not be filed on time. If the population of the state is taken as 9 crore 25 lakhs, the calculation is about 1 'chargesheet' per 3400 people. The police could not file the chargesheet on time due to various obstacles.

The police could not file the 2828 chargesheet within the stipulated time. Of these, 121 of the Indian Penal Code, i.e. treason, besides the chargesheet of the most heinous crime including kidnapping are also stuck. Many cases have not been charged in 12 years. Acting Chief Justice of the Kolkata High Court Rajesh Bindal Division Bench was outraged by such information. The Advocate General’s question was not answered. So the High Court made the court friendly. Lawyer Sabyasachi Banerjee has been appointed court-friendly. Bipake CID misled the High Court with wrong information. The acting chief justice has warned of stern action against the officers in charge of the CID.

The High Court will announce the action on August 10. The next hearing of the case was held on the same day in the division bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal. The CID told the court that 999 cases were not filed in the state. But in the reports of all the district courts of the state, the correct information came up to 2728. Although the state argues, the reasons for not being able to file chargesheets in the cases are multiple. Reports from various laboratories did not arrive, some chargesheets waiting for permission, many chargesheets stuck due to expert advice. Again, many accused have not been arrested as the reason. The matter was first moved in the context of a bail case in the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench. Exciting chargesheet information comes up just by asking for information. Why the chargesheet of the most heinous crime will not be submitted even in 10-12 years! This is the question that has forced the High Court to be tough, at least the directive says.