Drug Racket in Kolkata: Using the Dark Web, huge cannabis used to come to the city from America! Panda is a 25-year-old woman

#Kolkata: International drug ring leaked in Kolkata The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recovered 20 kg of cannabis from Kolkata on Saturday. Large quantities of drugs were being smuggled from America and Canada to Calcutta. According to NCB sources, the drugs were smuggled through couriers.

Surprisingly, the NCB arrested three people, including two women, on suspicion of involvement in the smuggling ring. The arrested are Shraddha Surana, Tarina Bhatnagar and Karan Kumar Gupta. Investigators claim that Shraddha Suranai is the kingpin of the trafficking ring. Investigators have found out that the drug trafficking was going on through the Dark Web.

According to NCB sources, huge quantities of drugs are coming to India from the US and Canada through couriers. According to that source, the traffickers were caught with drugs on Saturday. Police are now trying to find out where the huge amount of drugs was being smuggled through Kolkata.

It is known that the traffickers spread the drug business using the Dark Net web platform. Money transactions with quotations were all done on the Dark Web. Investigators claim that Shraddha Surana, who was arrested under the guise of Simran Singh, was involved in drug trafficking. The NCB also recovered a fake Aadhaar card from him. After the arrest, the accused said that 42 foreign parcels were delivered to Kolkata between July 28-30 under the guise of cosmetics. Investigators are now investigating how far the drug ring has spread.