illegal arms deal key person arrested with social media link | Post pictures with firearms in the ‘closed group’ of the social site! According to sources, misdeeds in the police net – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The youth was caught by the police by posting pictures with firearms to sell weapons on social sites. The accused was caught with a brown leather watch and a white shirt. Kisan Jaswara posted a picture with a weapon in his hand for the purpose of selling weapons in the closed group of WhatsApp and Facebook. According to police sources, there is a picture of the young man from his neck to his waist. He was wearing a brown watch and a white floral print full shirt. And he had a firearm in his hand.

After that the police of Maniktala police station found the criminal group. Police began an investigation based on that posted photo source. According to police sources, they started monitoring the group. Police found out that a young man named Kisan Jasowara had made the post. Kisan’s name on Facebook was DJ Hardik Jayasara. Kisan posted the picture in a closed group from a Facebook profile with that name. Based on his information, the police first arrested Kisan from Canal East Road. Jaswara saw the brown leather watch in his hand. So the police are suspicious. He was later arrested by the police.

Kisan, a resident of Bihar, used to live in Kakinara area. He has several associates there. Besides, he has been living on Harish Niyogi Road for the last few years. When police questioned Kisan, he initially denied it. Kisan informed the police that it was an old watch. After that, the police went to the house of Harish Niyogi Road in Kisan to make sure and recovered the white floral print dress of the post in the social group. The accused Kisan Jayasaora was then arrested.

Police interrogated Dhrita and found out that Kisan, a cab driver by profession, had a huge ring selling arms in Kankinara, Bhatpara area. Single shutter firearms and ammunition were recovered from the victim. According to the interrogation, the picture of the firearm that was posted on the social media closed group is in the possession of the most wanted accused in the Bhatpara murder case. Maniktala police and Bhatpara police conducted a joint search of the accused in Bhatpara area on Saturday. The Most Wanted (Sumit) fugitive in the recent murder in Bhatpara. Police searched his house in Bhatpara but could not recover the weapon.

Kisan, who was arrested in the incident, said in the interrogation that he had posted pictures of the miscreants in a closed group on a social site for the purpose of selling weapons. On the other hand, Kisan’s father Shankar Ram Jaswara claims that the boy is being framed. They do not know who posted that picture. On Saturday, the police came and took the boy to the police station. Who was the purpose of the sale? Who else is involved in arms dealing? Where did the weapons come from? How much money would be transacted? When did Bhatpara give that firearm? Investigating officers of Maniktala police station are looking for answers to all these questions.