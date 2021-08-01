is planning 12 day district wise campaigning with their youth leaders from Bengal | Debangsura campaign in Tripura district! Will Anubrat-Madans also come to play on the field? – News18 Bangla

#Agartala: The Trinamool Congress (TMC Congress) wants to jump into Tripura with the youth from now on. When more than one minister-MLA-leader is coming from West Bengal. Apart from this, Jora Phul Shibir wants to run a campaign in the whole state with Debangshu-Sudip-Jaya of the youth team in Tripura. According to sources, the three young Turks will travel to all the districts except Agartala for the next 12 days.

Debangshu has been given charge of Unkoti and Sepahijla districts. Jaya is in charge of Dhalai, Gomti and Khowai districts. North and South Tripura in charge of Sudip. Incidentally, in the last two months, several families in these districts have left the CPM and the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress. However, the main goal is to strengthen the student-youth and women’s organizations. Debangshu-Sudip-Jaya arrived in Tripura from Kolkata on Saturday. More than one person came to meet the three before Abhishek Bandopadhyay arrived. Especially students and youth are more interested It is said that the students and the youth are getting more and more enthusiastic through the inaugural visit.

Almost every day multiple leaders from different parts of Tripura district are joining. And seeing that, Debangshur thinks that BJP is scared. In his words, “Of course there will be games. There will be games in the state of Tripura in 2023. The interest shown by the people is showing the failure of the Biplob Dev government. So it is certain that change is coming in Tripura.”

The Trinamool has already made plans with the students and youth on how to proceed. The grassroots will move forward with these two issues of education system and employment in mind. Standing in Tripura, Sudip Raha said, “Students are getting the benefit of student credit cards in neighboring states. And the state government, which has been claiming to be a double-engine government, has not been able to take any far-reaching measures for higher education.” On the other hand, besides student-youth, women’s vote is also going to be a factor in the Tripura vote. Kakli Ghosh Dastidar has already spoken about the members of the organization. This time, Jaya has tried to take that goal further.

Jaya says, “Women’s vote is definitely a factor. The women of this state do not get any such benefits for the women of Bengal, for the projects that have been brought. Therefore, the fight for women’s demands will continue.” However, the activists do not want to stop here.