Kansabati River: Kansabati is getting horrible, the residents have fallen asleep at night!

#Pashkura: Due to the release of water from the reservoir with continuous rains, the water level in the Kangsavati river is constantly rising.

Due to heavy rains and release of water from the Mukutmanipur reservoir, the water level in the low-lying river, Kansabati river in Panskura, is rising. The water of Kangsavati river is flowing over a kind of danger zone. As the administration has already taken action due to cracks in several dams of the river due to water pressure, the worries of the residents of the riparian areas are also increasing. Concerns have been heightened by the discovery of large cracks in the river embankment in the Trilondpur area of ​​Panskura municipality’s 17th ward. On the other hand, cracks have also appeared on the river banks including Serhati in Ward No. 3.

The Irrigation Department has already started repairing these broken river banks. People in large areas including wards 16 and 3 of Panskura were terrified due to cracks in the river dam. On the other hand, the panchayat area has increased the concern of excess water in rural areas like Gobindnagar, Mysore, Haur, Radhaballavpur. Vast areas including Panskura town have already been inundated with rain water. Panskura area is dependent on vegetable cultivation.

Local farmers have suffered as all vegetable cultivation has gone under water. As the situation turned sour, Tamiruk Irrigation Department official Abhirup Majumder, Irrigation Department Engineer Udayan Bhattacharya, Panskura BDO Dhendhup Bhutia, Panshkura Panchayat Samiti president Manoranjan Malik and other officials patrolled the river bank all night. On the one hand, the water of the river is constantly rising, just like the water from the Mukutmanipur barrage, it is standing on the knees of the people of the area.