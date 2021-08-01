Kavigan in the assembly meeting! Trinamool MPs told Surela Tippani Kurnish

#Kolkata: Assembly committee meeting. That serious meeting became the arena of Kavigan! Yes, Asing Sarkar, MLA of Haringhata, sang Kavigan of Information Culture Committee. The picture inside the assembly changed to the rhythm of the song. Infinitely sharp words pierced the grassroots. But speaking of art, the grassroots legislators accepted this criticism with an open mind. There is only one word of mouth, that is the spirit.

July 25 is the day the committee started in the assembly. Not being in the meeting, the rest of the grassroots members like Nayana, Chiranjit, Manoranjan Bepari are saying, aha, what did I miss! The next meeting will make him want to listen again.

Addressing Raj on the same day, Asim said, “We are poets. We compose songs orally. However, in the songs we talk about people, we talk about walking in the path of justice. That song may not be good for everyone. But, people will like it. We compose songs out of faith, sing songs. He starts by saying, “From the river (Nadia, Haringhata) to this assembly to sing El Kabiyal / Kavigan.”

Asim’s lyrics were a bit like this- Christian, Hindu, Muslim / Everyone has the same soul / Don’t forget humanity as a human being / Don’t hurt anyone’s human soul. Who can say who / Allah and Harite / Where have you seen it? / To fight. But why discriminate / discriminate between people. In other words, Asim’s song was a comment about the voting violence.

The BJP alleges that Akshar is a victim of state-wide grassroots terrorism. On July 29, he was attacked by the Trinamool while returning from a party meeting in his assembly constituency in Mohanpur. Asim also wrote a letter to opposition leader Shuvendu alleging that his party workers could not be saved from the grassroots mischief in front of the police station even after the arbitration. He also said that he would leave politics in anger and grief.

This is the unrest, so in the midst of the pressure of the two camps, Kabiyal Asim sang this song at the request of Trinamool chairman Raj Chakraborty in the committee meeting of the assembly. And, Raj’s reaction on hearing that, it is a matter of luck to find such a talented person among us. Mohit Trinamool’s Rajarhat Gopalpur celebrity MLA, singer Aditi Munshi also listened to the song.

From the time of that Bidhan Chandra Roy, many leaders in the assembly have made friends even though they are against each other. His example is the relationship between Jyoti Basu-Bidhan Roy or Jyoti Basu-Siddhartha Shankar Roy. Surela Kavigan reminded me of that spirit.