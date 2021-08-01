Madan Mitra: A cup of tea costs 15 lakh rupees, the name of the ‘seller’ is Madan Mitra!

#Kolkata: Sometimes he rides a bullock cart to demand an increase in the price of petroleum products, sometimes he takes to the streets in protest of the Pegasus massacre, ‘Pakshiraj’, and this time on a Sunday morning he is a tea seller. When the gentleman’s name is Madan Mitra, it is not surprising. But if the price of one cup of Madan ‘Da’ tea is 15 lakh rupees, then !!! Although unbelievable, he claimed that a cup of tea cost 15 lakh rupees. In fact, it is also a political program of Madan Mitra. And in this program, he has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Kamarhati Trinamool MLA sold tea in Bhabanipur area with his followers wearing black Punjabi and black hat. In fact, Madan Mitra, who has played the role of a tea seller, is still pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest the price hike. “A cup of tea costs 15 lakh rupees.” Madan claimed with the slogan, “Even the President of the United States could not drink such tea. Which is what Modiji is feeding us now. ” But a cup of tea costs 15 lakh rupees!

In fact, in the promise of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Narendra Modi said that he would bring back the black money abroad and put Rs 15 lakh in the account of every citizen. But that did not happen. He also created his own image in the minds of the people by introducing himself as a tea seller. On this day, Madan Mitra set out to sell a cup of tea worth Rs 15 lakh to attack both the issues together.