minor student raped and got pregnant by neighbor | Continuous ‘rape’ of minors, pregnancy abuse! Then what happened to the accused …– News18 Bangla

# Baruipur: Neighbor Bablu Dhali is a driver by profession, his daughter is in class three. Bablu called the neighbor eighth grade student to his house to teach his daughter. Bablu Dhali raped that girl day after day in the empty house. He even threatened to kill the victim’s younger sister if he told anyone outside. The abused student gets scared. He could not say anything at home. This goes on day after day, week after week, month after month.

Allegedly, Bablu Dhali used to call the victim from home in the name of teaching maths and drawing in a tricky manner, and rape was going on. Months after months of this incident, the abused student became pregnant. On Saturday, after seeing the abnormal physique of the student, the man of the house became suspicious and pressured the abused student to reveal everything to her mother. Besides, the victim also said that her neighbor Bablu Dhali had threatened to kill her younger sister so she did not say anything out of fear.

On Saturday afternoon, the accused Bablu was tied to an electric post by the locals and beaten severely. The news reached the police of Baruipur police station. Baruipur police rescued the accused Bablu and arrested him. The victim’s family lodged a complaint with Baruipur police station on Saturday night. Neighbors have demanded exemplary punishment for Bablu Dhali, who is accused of physically and mentally abusing an eighth grade student.