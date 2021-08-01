Prime Minister Modi sends birthday wishes to BJP state president | BJP state president applauded in ‘blessings’ …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: August 1 is the 57th birthday of the state BJP president and MP from Medinipur. On this special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself wrote a letter in Bengali congratulating the state BJP president on his birthday. Dilip Ghosh was overwhelmed when he received a letter from Narendra Modi in Bengali. He himself shared it on Twitter.

In his letter to Dilip Babu on the occasion of his birthday, Modi wrote, “My sincere congratulations and best wishes on your birthday. A birthday is a special occasion to relive the memories of the past. I wish you a long and healthy life. May every step of your life be successful. Needless to say, this congratulatory message from the Prime Minister himself made Dilip Ghosh’s birthday even more special.

Dilip Ghosh tweeted the letter sent by Modi around 9.30 am on Sunday. “Blessings of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.” Not only Modi, the BJP leader has practically flooded the birthday message. From the central leader to the functionaries of the state, almost everyone has wished a long life on the birthday of this important leader of the party. Many have greeted on Twitter. It is to be noted that in addition to the greeting message in the tweet, many people have brought up the topic of Babul Supriya. Someone wrote, “Grandpa will be fine. But bring Babul Supriya back. He is the asset of the team. ”