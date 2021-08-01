Stop earning! New app launch in Kolkata thinking about the talents of the entertainment world

#Kolkata: The condition of co-directors, producers, actors and other crew is deplorable. Earnings off. The launch of the new app in Kolkata is to stand by their side. Online movie theater. Nowadays, from web series, short films, music videos, theater – modern technology is at hand today. Movie lovers have almost forgotten to go to the cinema hall or multiplex. In this situation, just like the cinema hall or the multiplex, the condition of the actors and other crew is also deplorable.

With the launch of the modern app ‘Joker Plus’, people from different parts of the country will now be able to watch various entertainment programs on their mobile phones at home through the app in 36 languages. After downloading this app from the Play Store, you can see all kinds of entertainment programs. Director Gautam Ghosh, actor Arjun Chakraborty and other eminent people were present at the launch of this new app in Kolkata. At the present time, this app will make many people smile. The app authorities said that this app is completely different from the other five entertainment apps.

The money collected from the app will be handed over to the ‘helpless’ artisans of the entertainment world. On the one hand, they will get job opportunities. It will also earn money. Entertainment lovers will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment not only from different parts of India, but also from outside India in all languages, said the app authorities. Appearing at the inaugural function, film director Gautam Ghosh said, Many have lost that habit in the corona situation on him. So this kind of app will give oxygen to many people ‘. According to actor Arjun Chakraborty, people associated with the film and entertainment industries are currently virtually helpless. Despite the talent of many, he is not able to hold it in public. I think this kind of app will be very popular among all those people as well as entertainment lovers.