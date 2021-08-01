There is no water coming down from the area at all

#Kolkata: The city was blamed for the accumulation of plastic in the drains for so long. But if one sand bag, brick, mattress comes out of the drain one after the other, then what is the fault of plastic. Don’t be surprised. All these items were rescued on Sunday by a diver in the drain of Kolkata Municipality.

After a few hours of continuous rain, a large area of ​​Calcutta Municipality went under water. In some places the water recedes quickly but in many places the citizens have to suffer water for several days in a row. Recently, in a large area of ​​Boro 15 of the municipality, water was accumulating due to a little rain and that water had been accumulating for a long time. But the municipality’s calculations say that the situation is not supposed to be like that in those areas. There is a drainage system in which water can accumulate if there is heavy rain. But that water is supposed to go down quickly. This time it was not happening in any way. At the same time, the suffering of the people in Maheshtala municipality adjacent to Kolkata municipality has reached its peak this time.

This incident became a headache for the whole authorities. While searching for drainage system in the waterlogged area, deadly information came up. Tarak Singh, one of the members of the Kolkata Municipal Governing Council, said, “We have noticed that water is not flowing in certain areas. We are surprised to find the reason. On Sunday, manholes were opened at several other places on TG Road in Ramnagar adjacent to Ward No. 80 of Kolkata Municipality and Ward No. 1 of Maheshtala Municipality. 16 sandbags were recovered from a manhole there. Cover, mattress, pillow were recovered from another. And a lot of bricks have come out of all of them. Shahidul Mollah, a diver from the municipality, said, “Things were piled up in a pipe about two feet inside.”

Seeing all this, the eyes of the municipal officials are wide open. Tarak Singh said, ‘I will submit the report to the chairman. An inquiry committee will then be formed. If those who have done this can be caught, legal action will be taken.

SOUJAN MONDAL