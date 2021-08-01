West Bengal Weather: There is no relief in the rain, it is hot! The meteorological office forecasts anxiety

#Kolkata: There is still water scarcity in various parts of Kolkata. There are also clouds in the city sky. As a result, there is a frown of rain. Meanwhile, the Alipore Meteorological Department said there could be light to moderate rains in Kolkata. Scattered rain with thunderstorms. But it will not get relief from the heat. On the contrary, the temperature in the district, including Kolkata, may rise this week. Forecast from the Meteorological Department.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Kolkata is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The minimum temperature can touch 26 degrees. However, the situation may change from Monday. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is expected to be 31-32 degrees from August 2 to August 4. The minimum temperature is expected to rise by one degree to 28. The maximum temperature in Kolkata could touch 33 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

However, there is some hope that the rainfall in South Bengal may decrease considerably next week. The skies of adjoining districts including Kolkata will remain clear. However, heavy rains will continue in the hilly districts of North Bengal. Although the temperature in South Bengal has risen slightly this week, there is a possibility of scattered rains throughout the week.

Due to heavy rains, the water levels of several rivers in South Bengal have risen. Some areas in various municipal areas, including Kolkata, are still submerged. Low lying areas of other districts have been inundated.