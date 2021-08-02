16 died in different incident during heavy shower 17 people died in two days of disaster in the state! Assurance of compensation to Nabanner …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One accident after another has occurred across the state in the last few days of continuous rains. Someone has died due to electric shock in the frozen water, while another death has occurred in the state after the mud wall collapsed. In all, at least 16 people have died in the state so far. The state government will compensate the families of the victims with two lakh rupees. Many families have been affected. The state government has promised adequate compensation in all these cases.

As a result of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, continuous rains continued on 26 and 29 July across North and South Bengal. Water accumulates in many areas in the district. It continues to rain in torrents. In the meanwhile, one accident after another happened due to continuous rain. Nabanna wanted a list of all such accidents. The state government will compensate the families of those killed in each of the natural calamities in which all the accidents took place, sources said on Monday. Compensation will be given at the rate of two lakh rupees each. Nabanna asked for a detailed list of how many deaths in a district.

At the same time, sources said on Monday that a total of 16 people had died in the state in the last two days due to electrocution, wall collapse and house collapse. Four from Bankura, two from Kalimpong, one from Howrah, one from Murshidabad, one from West Burdwan, one from East Burdwan, two from West Midnapore, three from Purulia and one from South 24 Parganas.