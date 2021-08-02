Alipore court gives life imprisonment to Khora Badshah | Magrahat Bismad case convict lame king sentenced to life imprisonment – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Alipore District and Sessions Court has sentenced Nur Islam Fakir alias Khora Badsha, the main accused in the Mograhat poisoning case, to life imprisonment. Judge Pushpal Satpathy gave the verdict today. After hearing the verdict, the lame king broke down in tears in the court room. Earlier in 2016, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Usti incident. This time the lame king was convicted in the case of Magrahat poisoning.

The lame king was sitting in the courtroom wearing a yellow half shirt and lungi. The lame king told the court that he had been disabled for the last 30 years. Physically ill. He has a 22-year-old unmarried daughter and 3 sons. She broke down in tears as she spoke. The judge then meaningfully asked, “What would you say if so many innocent people died? They were crippled, crippled, that they had none?”

The lame king told the court that he did not do business, someone named his son-in-law did business. She broke down in tears again. Repeatedly wipe the eyes with an orange handkerchief. Then he went to the bench in the court room and sat down again. Public prosecutors Tamal Mukherjee and Shantanu Dutt appealed to the court, the rarest of the rare cases. Let there be maximum punishment in this case. Defendant’s lawyer Ram Pad Jana Palta claimed, “182 people are said to have died in Usthi Mograhat in total. A total of 69 people died in Mograhatkand.” At the same time, he said, the lame king is disabled, he has 4 children. No work work boys. The lawyer appealed to consider these issues.

The public prosecutor claimed that the verdict would be based on the irrefutable evidence. There is no question of ‘sentiment’. After hearing the answers of both the parties, the judge gave the verdict after a while. In the case, the court sentenced him to death or life imprisonment. CID investigating officer Shimul Sarkar said the CID team was happy with the court’s verdict. This verdict is an example of the maximum punishment for committing such a crime.

Incidentally, the incident happened on 13 December 2011. In Mograhat, Usthi and Mandirbazar areas, 182 people died after consuming poisonous liquor, while 365 fell ill. In that incident, the CID took charge of the case of Usthi and Mograhat. On 14 December 2011, Mujibur Rahman complained about the death of his grandfather. The CID issued a chargesheet in February 2012 in that case. Later gives supplementary chargesheet. In 2018, four people, including the lame king, were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Usthi case. Although the others were acquitted in the Mograhat case this time, the court on Saturday convicted the main accused, the lame king.