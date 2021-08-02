ATM Fraud || Fancy cheating table! The fraudster took Rs 90,000 from the old woman’s ATM card

#Kolkata: In the name of helping the elderly woman inside the ATM, 90 thousand rupees was taken away. Sanghamitra Ghosh, 64, lives in a house next to Central Park in Golfgreen. Shortly before 12 noon on Saturday, his son Bodhisattva Ghosh went to a SBI ATM near his house to withdraw money with a private bank card. The ATM has two withdrawal machines and a passbook updating machine. When Sanghamitra Ghosh reached the ATM, there was a line standing outside. The person standing in line wants to know if there is anyone inside. Then there were two more conversations between the two. Then when someone came out from inside, the man told Sanghamitra Ghosh to go first.

Sanghamitra Ghosh said, “I thought maybe old people were leaving me before seeing me.” So he went inside and made 10,000 rupees. When he was about to go out after withdrawing the money, the man suddenly shouted and said to press the cancel button on the ATM machine. Sanghamitra Devi got a little scared. He said, ‘I could not understand the text on the keypad of the ATM was vague. Then the boy came forward and helped. Then he said that he saw that it was time to withdraw money or it was debited twice.

But I only raised money once. Then he said to take out the mini statement. Let’s take out the mini statement and see that it has been debited once. Then I went home. A couple of hours later, my son discovered what had happened. ‘ Bodhisattva Ghosh, the old woman’s son, said that he was busy in a meeting in the office and could not see it even after receiving several SMSes. He said, ‘After two hours, when I went to check the SMS, I saw that the balance was much less than it should be in the account. I took the ATM card from my mother and saw that it was a card in the name of another person. My card belongs to the same private bank as this card. As a result, the color of the two cards and other things are exactly the same. As a result, I had no idea what had happened. I immediately called the call center and found out that after withdrawing Rs 10,000, another Rs 90,000 had been withdrawn.

They then lodged a written complaint with the Golfgreen police station. There are two CCTV cameras at the entrance of the ATM. Sanghamitra Ghosh said, ‘When I was giving the PIN for the mini statement, the boy probably saw it and he changed my card while looking at the statement. The boy did not have a mask on his face. If the police want, they can identify him by looking at the CCTV footage.

SOUJAN MONDAL