Babul Supriyo Bjp: Is Babul staying in BJP? Amit Shah in the hall, continued buzz

#Kolkata: The team lost in Bengal. Despite being an MP himself, he contested and lost the Bengal Assembly elections. Even then, Babul Supriyo was known as a strong anti-grassroots activist. But as soon as his name was dropped from the Union Cabinet, Babul went into hiding. And when he came out of that hiding place, he informed that he wants to end the episode of politics. Since then, Babul has become a topic of discussion. Will the BJP be able to hold him? That’s the buzz now.

According to sources, BJP all-India president JP Nadda called Babul soon after he announced his resignation from politics. Babul was summoned to the BJP headquarters in Delhi. There was a long meeting with Naddar. According to BJP sources, Babul expressed his displeasure to Naddar against a section of the Bengal BJP leadership. Not only that, Babul also showed anger over taking away his ministry.

Another BJP source said Home Minister Amit Shah himself had spoken to Babul. He also persuaded Babul not to leave the party. It was also assured that Babul would be used for important purposes in the party organization. But Babylon’s response has not yet been made public. A section of the BJP says that the fight between Babul Supriya and Dilip Ghosh is not unknown to anyone in the BJP camp in Bengal. Dilip’s statement after Babul Supriya announced his political asceticism on Facebook on Saturday brought that truth back to the fore. Dilip sneered at Babul’s announcement to quit politics and said, Aunt must have a mustache first. ‘ Babul countered Dilip’s comment on Facebook. Late Saturday night, Babul wrote, ‘You don’t have to deal with this kind of personality or comment every day. Tell me how much positive energy will be saved which I can use for other honest purposes. Below are two fresh examples … The first quote is courtesy of Mr. Kunal Ghosh and the second, Mr. Dilip Ghosh. ‘ According to BJP sources, Babul’s anger has been lingering in my mind for a long time And behind him is Dilip Ghosh. It is as clear as daylight now.

Referring to Dilip Ghosh as ‘Mr.’, Babul wrote on Facebook, ‘Because Babul wrote,’ ওThere will be no army-feudal, security with government money. If I am not in the politics of voting, no one’s interest will be harmed, so (maybe) no one will stop my work for political reasons. Anyone who has seen, understood, supported, strongly opposed, questioned, apologized, some people have used language according to their own tastes — everything is top notch. But I can also answer your question at work What does it take to have a minister or an MP? ‘

In such a situation, there are rumors about the grassroots connection of Babul. Babul has also talked to veteran Trinamool MPs like Saugat Roy. Saugat has requested Babul not to leave politics. But it is not yet clear what Babylon will do, but the buzz is not stopping.