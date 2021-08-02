Binoy Mishra parents take shelter in Grenada to avoid cbi in cow smuggling case His parents left the country like Binoy Mishra! Both were under CBI surveillance – News18 Bangla

Binoy Mishra, accused of coal and cattle smuggling, had earlier left the country This time his father and mother left the country According to CBI sources, they left India last month for Grenada in the Caribbean. For now, two people have taken shelter there

Despite four notices from the CBI, Binoy Mishra’s parents did not show up. After that, the investigation started on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency It was then learned that Binoy’s parents had left the country in mid-July The CBI is also trying to find out whether they, like the boy, have renounced their Indian citizenship.

Binoy Mishra is currently taking refuge in Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific. He has taken citizenship there in exchange for money The CBI has sought information about Binoy’s passport from the Vanuatu administration The Calcutta High Court has already dismissed all the pleas of Binoy Mishra, accused in the coal and cattle smuggling case, and directed the CBI to continue its probe. The CBI is trying to put more pressure on Binoy Mishra by disarming the High Court order even though he is hiding abroad.

His brother Bikash Mishra was interrogated by CBI 6 without getting Binoy Mishra Based on the documents obtained from him, the CBI officials also wanted to talk to Binoy’s parents. But even though the CBI sent notices four times, Binoy Mishra’s father and mother did not show up According to CBI sources, a number of agencies were set up to divert money from news, coal and cattle smuggling. Binoy’s parents were the directors of such an organization

Sukanta Mukherjee