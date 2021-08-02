CM Mamata Banerjee || Returning to the mainstream, the Maoists got a job as a homeguard in Mamata-Sparsh
#Kolkata: The Maoists were rewarded for returning to the mainstream. The state has appointed 220 special homeguards among the Maoists who have laid down their arms and returned to the mainstream. A total of 110 mainstream Maoists have been given home guard jobs by the West Midnapore District Police.
After coming to power for the first time in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started trying to bring the Maoists back into the mainstream of society through administrative initiatives. Multiple rehabilitation projects were also announced. Since then, several Maoists have surrendered in the state. The administration has taken initiative to bring them back into the mainstream of society through rehabilitation projects.
In the Maoist-influenced Shalbani block alone, 59 people got jobs. Besides, 51 people from Goaltore, Garbeta, Kotwali and Gurguripal have got jobs. 60 in Jhargram, 11 in Bankura and 19 in Purulia.
Many people have died in Maoist attacks in the jungles of the state. Of the Maoists who have left or returned to the mainstream, 220 have been posted as special homeguards. So far, 2,000 people have been given the job, including 1,300 ex-Maoists and more than 500 whose family members have been killed in Maoist attacks. By the way, I have given jobs to about 40,000 people before to make some people smile. That is everyone from KLO to Maoists. Even today many people are given jobs.
