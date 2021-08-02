grade two student saved canning local from accident | Small accidents could be avoided in the small mind! Canchal Staff Special Local …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Deep Naskar of Satek fell in class two. Sealdah-bound Canning Local was saved from an accident by his present intelligence. The little boy saw a crack in the railway line and ran to inform his mother. Mother Sonali Naskar, realizing the importance of the matter, quickly informed the neighboring women. Then everyone brought red cloth from home and got on the line to stop the train. At that time, the Canal Staff Special Train was coming with a horn. The driver finally stopped the train for fear of danger as he saw the women’s signal.

After the train stopped, the locals went and informed the booking supervisor of Vidyadharpur. Then the staff of the engineering department came and started repairing the line. About forty minutes later the train resumed its journey. Sealdah DRM SP Singh said, “The line was already welding. There was a fear of danger as it was opened. The train was saved from the accident as the child was informed about the matter. I told the staff to contact the child’s family. I will reward him with five thousand rupees for the power I have. It’s a big job. This initiative will be taken by the railways to encourage the child. ”

According to Eastern Railway, Up Canning Local escaped from a major accident due to the efforts of local Mukundpur residents around 2.30 pm on Monday. That has been possible for a child. This year, a large crack has been created on the Deep Naskar railway line during the game. The student heard that if there was a crack in the line, the train could overturn. She went home and gave the first news to her mother. Mother ran and saw a big crack in the up line. One leaf over another has become dangerous. Mother Sonali Naskar immediately gathered the women around her and lined up with red clothes. The women continued to warn the driver of the canning local by waving red cloth. The train came to a stop near the scene. In the end it is possible to avoid accidents.