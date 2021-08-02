Husband and son came out of the house, suddenly a loud noise, aunt’s mournful scream, then

#Kolkata: Dangerous incident of breaking the roof of a dangerous house in Koreya police station area. The roof of a house on 37 / C Bundel Road suddenly collapsed on Sunday afternoon. At that time, Yashwinder Kaur, a 50-year-old woman, was at home. He got stuck under the rubble. A relative was sleeping in the next room. Hearing a loud noise, he came out and saw that his aunt Yashwinder was screaming. He said, “When I heard the sound, I went out and saw that the roof of my uncle’s house had completely collapsed.”

They claim that Yashbandir died on the way to SSKM. The victim’s husband Roshan Kaur said he and his son had left the house shortly before the incident. He broke down in tears at the news of his wife’s death. According to a neighbor, he heard loud noises around 3.45 pm. See this incident out. He added that Yashwinder was alone in the house at that time. Was working. The roof collapsed on him. The neighbor also joined in the rescue operation. According to the family, they have been renting the house for several generations. The homeowner sold the house and adjoining land to the promoter fifteen years ago, but no flats were built. This is how the house fell. However, it is understood that the house was not maintained. The house was even declared dangerous a few years ago.

However, in response to the question as to why people live, Ward No. 75 Coordinator Nivedit Sharma said that many times the residents of the house were evacuated to safer places during storms. They were also told to vacate the house. Upon receiving the news of the incident, he also came to the spot. The police of Koreya police station came. The CESC went to the house and cut off the electricity. Panic has spread among neighbors since the incident. However, relatives and neighbors are still questioning whether they will be careful after this incident. A few days ago, part of the two-storey verandah of Gupta Mansion in the big market collapsed at noon. Many were saved from major accidents that day.

Amit Sarkar