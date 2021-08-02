Khela hobe Diwas || The launch of the ‘Health Indications’ project, Mamata promises free medical treatment in remote villages

#Kolkata: Health is an asset. One of the foundations of society. As a result, the 34-year Left (CPIM) era came to an end and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool government (AITMC) came to power in 2011. He has been keeping a close eye on the health sector since the day he was first sworn in. In addition to the development of Government Hospital Infrastructure in the districts, the District Sadar Hospital took the initiative to streamline the Primary Health Center. He also inaugurated a new project called ‘Swasthya Ingit Scheme’ to deliver the advice of Specialized Doctors Advice to remote villages.

The new project was incorporated into the state’s telemedicine. The project was announced by the state health minister (Health Minister of West Bengal Mamata Bandyopadhyay) at the inaugural function of ‘Khela Hobe Scheme’ at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday. As a result of the implementation of this project, patients in remote villages will also get completely free services. The telemedicine project will be implemented from all the health centers in the rural areas of the state. Get advice from specialist doctors that any patient or patient’s family.