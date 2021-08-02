Kunal Ghosh attacks Babul Supriyo on resignation issue Kunal advised Babul to sing which song to change the decision again? – News18 Bangla

26 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: He will not leave the post of MP, but he is leaving politics Asansol MP Babul Supriya made the demand after a meeting with BJP all-India president JP Naddar. Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh slammed his position again He claims that the drama that Babul is doing has been proved The Trinamool leader further said that what he said about Babul’s resignation matched

Incidentally, Kunal Ghosh complained sarcastically after Babul’s resignation from politics and MP last Saturday, in fact, Babul is afraid to bargain with the party.

However, Babul retorted on Facebook about Kunal Ghosh and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh’s interest in word choice. But the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress has made it clear again today that he is not moving Babul Supriya from the path of attack.

After Babul continued to work as an MP on this day, Kunal Ghosh tweeted to him again. There, he wrote, “I hope that from now on, Babul Supriya will sing songs from ‘Mera Naam Joker’ in every show.”

However, Babul Supriya did not respond to Kunal Ghosh’s new sarcasm It remains to be seen whether the Asansol MP will give any answer to the Trinamool leader





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

grade two student saved canning local from accident | Small accidents could be avoided in the small mind! Canchal Staff Special Local …– News18 Bangla

46 mins ago admin

Binoy Mishra parents take shelter in Grenada to avoid cbi in cow smuggling case His parents left the country like Binoy Mishra! Both were under CBI surveillance – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

16 died in different incident during heavy shower 17 people died in two days of disaster in the state! Assurance of compensation to Nabanner …– News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Kunal Ghosh attacks Babul Supriyo on resignation issue Kunal advised Babul to sing which song to change the decision again? – News18 Bangla

26 mins ago admin

grade two student saved canning local from accident | Small accidents could be avoided in the small mind! Canchal Staff Special Local …– News18 Bangla

46 mins ago admin

Binoy Mishra parents take shelter in Grenada to avoid cbi in cow smuggling case His parents left the country like Binoy Mishra! Both were under CBI surveillance – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

16 died in different incident during heavy shower 17 people died in two days of disaster in the state! Assurance of compensation to Nabanner …– News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Sand Mining || The state has a strict policy on sand mining, publishing 10-point guidelines

3 hours ago admin