Kunal Ghosh attacks Babul Supriyo on resignation issue Kunal advised Babul to sing which song to change the decision again? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He will not leave the post of MP, but he is leaving politics Asansol MP Babul Supriya made the demand after a meeting with BJP all-India president JP Naddar. Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh slammed his position again He claims that the drama that Babul is doing has been proved The Trinamool leader further said that what he said about Babul’s resignation matched

Incidentally, Kunal Ghosh complained sarcastically after Babul’s resignation from politics and MP last Saturday, in fact, Babul is afraid to bargain with the party.

However, Babul retorted on Facebook about Kunal Ghosh and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh’s interest in word choice. But the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress has made it clear again today that he is not moving Babul Supriya from the path of attack.

I hope that from now on, Babul Supriya will sing the songs of “Mera Naam Joker” in every program. – Kunal Ghosh (unKunalGhoshAgain) August 2, 2021

After Babul continued to work as an MP on this day, Kunal Ghosh tweeted to him again. There, he wrote, “I hope that from now on, Babul Supriya will sing songs from ‘Mera Naam Joker’ in every show.”

However, Babul Supriya did not respond to Kunal Ghosh’s new sarcasm It remains to be seen whether the Asansol MP will give any answer to the Trinamool leader