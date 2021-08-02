Moloy Ghatak on Babul Supriyo: Babul Supriyo joining Trinamool? The Minister of Bengal kept the possibility alive!

#Kolkata: Gradually all the BJP leaders in the state will resign. In protest of the anti-people policy of the Modi government, this is how the Bengal BJP will collapse like a house of cards. The time will come when no one else will be found to unlock the BJP office. That day is coming. State Law and Works Minister Malay Ghatak responded to Babul Supriya’s Facebook post.

Asansol North MLA Malay Ghatak. And his assembly constituency belongs to Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. The MP of that center is Babul Supriya. Speaking to media after appearing at a function of the Trinamool Congress Legal Cell in Asansol on Sunday, Malay Ghatak was asked about the possibility of Babul joining the Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee’s decision is final in this regard. Asansol MP Babul Supriya has been in power since 2014. During his tenure, one state-owned company after another, including Hindustan Cables and Burn Standard, fell ill. Locks are also hanging in many central industrial establishments. Many people have become unemployed at an inopportune time. However, Malay Ghatak alleged that Babul Supriya, as an MP and then Union Minister, did not play any role in the revival of the Asansol-Durgapur industrial area.

Malay Ghatak stabbed Babul and said in various meetings that ‘the people of Asansol do not see him (Babul Supriya). Various development works of Asansol are being done under the initiative of Mamata Banerjee. There are plans to overhaul the city in the coming days. A large number of people have benefited through various government projects. But the people of Bengal today are the victims of the wrong policy of the BJP government at the center. The people of Bengal have proved in their verdicts in the last assembly elections that the minds of the people cannot be won by cheap politics. Malay also said that no one will be able to do BJP in Tripura as well as in Bengal in the coming days. Claiming that it was illegal to detain IPAC workers in Prashant Kishore in Tripura, Malay Ghatak, the state’s law minister, said, “In fact, the BJP is scared. So try to silence democracy ‘. At the behest of the Chief Minister, Bratya Basu visited Malay Ghatak, Derek and Brian in Tripura last week and said, ‘People here have seen the Left (cpm). Ram is also watching (Bjp). This time Mamata Banerjee will see the work (development) under the leadership ‘.