Saayoni Ghosh: ‘Biplob Dev Characteristically Defeated’

#Agartala: Abhishek Banerjee’s first visit to Tripura. And around that the heated situation in Tripura. There were black flags, go back slogans, Abhishek’s car was also attacked with bamboo and sticks. The arrow of blame is on the BJP. As soon as Abhishek reached Matabari area in Udaipur, BJP workers saw him and chanted ‘go-back’ slogan. The black flag is shown. BJP workers even hit his car with bamboo. The video of the attack was posted on Twitter by the Trinamool All India General Secretary. And then the grassroots leaders came to the meeting. Leading the list is Saini Ghosh, the president of the Trinamool Youth.

Saini targeted Tripura Chief Minister Biplob Dev shortly after Abhishek’s car was attacked. He wrote on Twitter, ‘The best example of Dev Bhav, the guest of Biplob Dev, is the attack on his car as soon as Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Tripura. He is sitting in the chair of the Chief Minister, but in character he is defeated. In Tripura, the BJP is suffering from fear and insecurity.

Minister of State Subrata Mukherjee also said, “The attack on Abhishek’s car is highly reprehensible. The BJP actually understands that this time the situation will be difficult. People will reject them. The grassroots cannot be stopped in this way. If Abhishek or Mamata Banerjee goes to Tripura, there will be a crowd of millions of people. People want grassroots.

BjpBiplab‘s example of’ Atithi devo bhava ‘is administering an attack on the convoy of abhishekaitc on his arrival in Tripura. A CM in stature, a loser in character! BJP4Tripura‘s fear & insecurity is visible, so is our ensuing triumph. #BackfooteBjp #EbarTripuratekhelahobe⚽️ – Saayoni Ghosh (@ sayani06) August 2, 2021

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also said, “Democracy was seen in Tripura. Condemn the BJP. BJP is hearing the farewell bell in 2023. So they are trying to stop the grassroots by carrying out such attacks. Derek and Bryan tweeted, ‘The attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura has been raised in the Rajya Sabha. Amit Shah Please come to Parliament, and answer difficult questions. Is it democracy? ‘

The BJP, however, has counter-complained. Retweeting Abhishek’s own tweet on behalf of the state BJP, it was written, ‘All this is being done with the hired grassroots cadres in Tripura, just like the daily incidents in Bengal. The people of West Bengal will one day do the same with the grassroots leaders. Wait. ‘