Sand Mining || The state has a strict policy on sand mining, publishing 10-point guidelines

#Kolkata: Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the state government would formulate a new policy on sand mining in the state. On July 26, the chief secretary also held a review meeting with all the district magistrates to formulate that policy. This time the state government issued a policy guideline on sand mining. That guideline has already been sent to all the district governors of the state. According to the news guide in Nabanna Sutra …

1. The sand mines that are being auctioned should be suspended immediately. No new auctions or leases will be given.

2. Once the lease expires, the lease cannot be renewed again.

3. No sand mining can be done during monsoon. Illegal transportation must be seen. A task force should be formed in every district to stop all kinds of illegal activities.

4. “West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited” will act as the nodal agency for everything related to sand mining.

5. West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited will create a central portal on how many sand mining areas there are or are likely to be in the districts. This portal should be created and sent to each district by 29th September. That is what the new policy says.

6. Central e-invoice system will be created.

8, not only that, a new module will be created for the transport system and it will be inaugurated.

Last month, after a cabinet meeting of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he announced that a new policy on sand mining would be formulated. However, the role of the district governors in sand mining is practically clear through this policy.

Somraj Banerjee