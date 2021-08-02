Sumedha Das a born Actress done the 1st Shoot With Nari Shakti Sarad Samman 2021

Sumedha Das started her Carrier with acting in Bojhena Se Bojhena Serial during 2016. Now she starts her carrier with Nari Shakti Sarad Samman to develop her Skills and to help thw society.

Her aim in life is to become a Successful Actor from West Bengal.

Her inspiration comes from her guardians and some daily moments of life. She is to work for the society as social worker and help others who will come to Industry.

She is learning theatre from Shri Kamaleshwar mukherjee & Rashbehari Shailushik.