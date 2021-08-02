WBHS Results 2021: Everyone passes high school! Historic decision to protect students …

#Kolkata: Finally, all the protests over the high school came to an end. The Parliament of Higher Secondary Education took a landmark decision on higher secondary. 100 percent of the students have decided to pass. The decision was made with the intervention of the state education department.

Parliament has said that the review is going on. There are also cases where he did not pass the test. Many did not even sit the test. There were 14,200 such applications. However, in the new decision, it has been decided to re-pass the 18,000 failed students. The government was asked to look into the matter sympathetically and then pass 100% to the higher secondary.

Details are coming