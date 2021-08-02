West Bengal Weather: Is it time to be bothered by heat? The Meteorological Department’s forecast is raising concerns

#Kolkata: Bengal is getting rid of the frown of depression. And that is why the sky covered with clouds can be seen with a clear shining sky. The amount of rainfall has also decreased due to natural causes. However, the Alipore Meteorological Department said, the temperature will rise a lot this time. It will also rain in several places. Light to moderate rains are expected in South Bengal and heavy rains in North Bengal in the next 4-5 days.

However, as the rains have suffered in the past few days, at least the next three days of temperature may be a cause for concern. The maximum temperature at this time can be 31-32 degrees Celsius. At the end of the week, the maximum temperature in Kolkata could be 33 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Monday was 33.6 degrees Celsius. Which is one degree higher than normal. The minimum temperature is 26.4 degrees Celsius. Which is two degrees higher than normal.

However, there is some hope that the rainfall in South Bengal may decrease considerably next week. The skies of adjoining districts including Kolkata will remain clear. However, heavy rains will continue in the hilly districts of North Bengal. Although the temperature in South Bengal has risen slightly this week, there is a possibility of scattered rains throughout the week.

Due to heavy rains, the water levels of several rivers in South Bengal have risen. Some areas in various municipal areas, including Kolkata, are still submerged. Low lying areas of other districts have been inundated.