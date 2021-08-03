27 workers besieged Jessup building, demanding job security and equal pay for equal work

#Kolkata: From 12 noon onwards, there was a lot of noise in the Jessup building on Strand Road. 26 candidates sat at the main entrance of the building for a long time demanding job stabilization and equal pay for equal work. In 2019, all these candidates were appointed by the government as farmer friend assistants. The government pays them a daily wage of Rs. 28.50. On 16 October 2020, the State Government’s Finance Department announced that all these friends and assistants would be paid 60 years of service and equal pay.

Then everyone rushed to submit their documents to the office. Rahul Karmakar, secretary of the Farmers ‘Friends’ Association, claimed that specific documents had reached his assistant friends from other departments. But so far no appointment letter has reached Krishibandhu Sahayak. According to sources, they were to be hired for computer data entry and data verification. They claim that the credit cards of the farmers, the investigation that is done in case of death, everything from farmer insurance to health care, Kanyashree are done by them. But they are not getting equal pay for equal labor. On February 12, these agricultural friends came to the Jessup Building and started a movement. The office returned them with an assurance from the office.

Then came the damadol of assembly elections. After the formation of the new government, the demands are still not met, again everyone came from different parts of the state and gathered at the Jessup Building. After a long two hours, the director of the agriculture department spoke to the candidates and their representatives. He informed that he has sent all the documents to Navanne. If the demands of the candidates are not met, the secretary of the agriculture department does not cooperate with them. Do not understand their demands yet, what is going to happen! Talking to the director of the agriculture department about this, he was not allowed to meet. And no response was found.

SHANKU SANTRA