6 CRPF urges for more time from CID through email | In Shitalkuchikand, he asked for time by e-mail to the CID ৬ Central Jawan! 91 CRPC to be summoned again? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The incident of firing in Kochbihar’s Shitalkuchi this time is the e-mail of the Central Forces to CID. The central forces asked the CID for seven days. That is why the CID summoned the members of the six Central Forces for the second time at 91crpc with documents. According to CID sources, on August 9, two Central Force officers and on August 10, four constables have been summoned to Bhabani Bhaban for the second time with documents in 91 crpc.

Earlier in the day, a total of six Central Army personnel, including two officers and four constables, were summoned to Bhabani Bhavan on Monday and Tuesday (August 2 and 3) with documents in 91 crpc. But no one from the central forces came. According to CID sources, the CID has been informed by the central forces by e-mail. In addition, seven days have been sought for the collection of documents. Therefore, in the second notice 91 crpc on behalf of CID, the members of those six central forces have been summoned with documents and documents.

According to CID sources, the members of the six Central Forces were asked to bring in 91 crpc basically Arms Issue Certificate, Certificate of what weapon was used, Common Certificate (cc) i.e. Whose Duty Document Documents, all the official documents on whose order they came to do duty. Has been in Bhabani Bhavan. Earlier, the six central forces were summoned as witnesses in 160 crpc. But despite three notices, none of them showed up at Bhabani Bhavan. So this time the CID issued a second notice to the members of the six central forces with 91 crpc i.e. document information. Now it remains to be seen whether the members of the Central Forces will appear at Bhabani Bhaban on August 9 and August 10 with documents and documents.