6 CRPF urges for more time from CID through email | In Shitalkuchikand, he asked for time by e-mail to the CID ৬ Central Jawan! 91 CRPC to be summoned again? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


Kolkata: The incident of firing in Kochbihar’s Shitalkuchi this time is the e-mail of the Central Forces to CID. The central forces asked the CID for seven days. That is why the CID summoned the members of the six Central Forces for the second time at 91crpc with documents. According to CID sources, on August 9, two Central Force officers and on August 10, four constables have been summoned to Bhabani Bhaban for the second time with documents in 91 crpc.

Earlier in the day, a total of six Central Army personnel, including two officers and four constables, were summoned to Bhabani Bhavan on Monday and Tuesday (August 2 and 3) with documents in 91 crpc. But no one from the central forces came. According to CID sources, the CID has been informed by the central forces by e-mail. In addition, seven days have been sought for the collection of documents. Therefore, in the second notice 91 crpc on behalf of CID, the members of those six central forces have been summoned with documents and documents.

According to CID sources, the members of the six Central Forces were asked to bring in 91 crpc basically Arms Issue Certificate, Certificate of what weapon was used, Common Certificate (cc) i.e. Whose Duty Document Documents, all the official documents on whose order they came to do duty. Has been in Bhabani Bhavan. Earlier, the six central forces were summoned as witnesses in 160 crpc. But despite three notices, none of them showed up at Bhabani Bhavan. So this time the CID issued a second notice to the members of the six central forces with 91 crpc i.e. document information. Now it remains to be seen whether the members of the Central Forces will appear at Bhabani Bhaban on August 9 and August 10 with documents and documents.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

27 workers besieged Jessup building, demanding job security and equal pay for equal work

3 hours ago admin

Weather Forecast || The weather is changing from morning! Disaster will hit 6 districts of the state from Wednesday, warning issued

7 hours ago admin

Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee shows her skills with football Not just slogans will be played face to face, Mamata did a miracle with football in hand, watch the video. kolkata

12 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

6 CRPF urges for more time from CID through email | In Shitalkuchikand, he asked for time by e-mail to the CID ৬ Central Jawan! 91 CRPC to be summoned again? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

27 workers besieged Jessup building, demanding job security and equal pay for equal work

3 hours ago admin

Weather Forecast || The weather is changing from morning! Disaster will hit 6 districts of the state from Wednesday, warning issued

7 hours ago admin

Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee shows her skills with football Not just slogans will be played face to face, Mamata did a miracle with football in hand, watch the video. kolkata

12 hours ago admin

elected formally as Rajyasabha MP from Bengal | The best birthday gift for wife! Jahar Sarkar becomes Rajya Sabha MP without contest …– News18 Bangla

15 hours ago admin