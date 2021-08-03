CBI appeals to Interpol to trace down Binoy Mishra Vinayatu Sarkar gives passport information of Binoy Mishra, CBI at Interpol again – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The CBI had sought the help of the Vanuatu administration for information on the new passport of Binoy Mishra, who is accused of cattle and coal smuggling. The Vanuatu government responded to an e-mail from the Central Investigation Agency Binoy Mishra has fled from India and is hiding in this island nation in the Pacific Ocean He got citizenship and got a new passport On Monday, the CBI sent a mail to the Vanuatu administration asking for the information of that passport

Within 24 hours of the CBI mailing, the Vanuatu government responded with information about Binoy Mishra’s passport. The CBI officials probably did not expect such a quick reply The CBI has requested Interpol to issue a second Red Corner Notice in Binoy Mishra’s name after receiving information about his new passport. A few months ago, the CBI had issued the first red corner notice against Binoy Mishra But the investigation revealed that Binoy had fled the country by making fake passports

Binoy left the country in September 2020 The Calcutta High Court has already dismissed Binoy Mishra’s plea and allowed the CBI to continue its probe. Binoy Mishra’s father and Mao have already left the country

