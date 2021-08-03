elected formally as Rajyasabha MP from Bengal | The best birthday gift for wife! Jahar Sarkar becomes Rajya Sabha MP without contest …– News18 Bangla

#NewDelhi: Jahar Sarkar was elected Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal without any contest on Monday as the nominee of Trinamool Congress. This was the last day to submit nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections. But no candidate was fielded from the BJP. As a result, former IAS officer Jawhar Sircar was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from this state without any contest. Coincidentally, this day was the birthday of Jahar Babu’s wife. So the former IAS won the Rajya Sabha and gave his wife a birthday present. So it is needless to say that the significance of the day has increased several times.

The last time to withdraw the nomination was till 3 pm. After 3 pm, Jahar Sarkar met the secretary of the assembly. Assembly Secretary Jahar handed over the certificate to the government. Jahar Sarkar is going to Delhi tonight. Badal is likely to join the Rajya Sabha in the session. Earlier, the former IAS and former CEO of Prasarbharati submitted nomination papers at the assembly secretary’s house on Wednesday. With him was Nirmal Ghosh, the chief whip of the Trinamool.

After being elected, the former Bengali IAS officer said, “I got another golden opportunity to criticize the mistakes of the central government. This time I will find him with so many problems. ” At the same time, Jahar Sarkar also condemned the attack on the car of Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura. It is not yet known when Jaharbabu will be sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP.

It may be mentioned that Dinesh Trivedi of Trinamool left this seat in Rajya Sabha MP before the Ekushey Assembly elections. The seat has been vacant since then. It was thought that Mamata Banerjee would field a scorned politician like Mukul Roy or Yashwant Sinha in place of Dinesh. Especially the name of Yashwant Sinha was floating. The former finance minister of Vajpayee era was by Mamata’s side during difficult times. He joined the ruling party of the state before the Ekushey assembly. Mukul Roy, who had just returned to the grassroots, was also in the fray. But it did not happen. Instead, Trinamool nominated Prasar Bharati’s former CEO. But as the BJP did not field any candidate against him, Jahar Sarkar won the post without any challenge.

Arup Dutt