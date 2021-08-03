Kshiti Goswami daughter Basundhara Goswami attacks CPIM leaders in Jago Bangla post editorial CPM Stalinist party! Kshiti Kanya Bashundhara wrote in Jago Bangla in support of Ajanta – News18 Bangla

After believing in Ajanta, this time Bashundhara Goswami 7 Bashundhara, daughter of late RSP leader Kshitij Goswami, wrote an editorial in Trinamool mouthpiece Jago Bangla. A few days ago, Ajanta Biswas, daughter of the late Anil Biswas, had to face the wrath of the CPM by writing a reply in Jago Bangla. On this day, Bashundhara also sided with Ajanta and directly criticized the CPM as a Stalinist party.

Bashundhara wrote an answer in Jago Bangla on this day about the possibility of CPM punishing Ajanta for writing in the mouthpiece of Trinamool. Kshitij Goswami’s daughter has expressed her displeasure with the CPM over the possibility of punishing Ajanta. Bashundhara, a psychologist by profession, writes, “Ajanta Biswas, a professor of history, has written an article in Jago Bangla.” Subject Women power in Bengal politics 6 After this article, I see in the media that Ajanta is being attacked by the CPM Action will be taken in protest, all these are being said I am amazed at all this. “

According to Bashundhara, as a history professor, Ajanta has written a ‘beautiful and informative’ article. In his words, ‘Ajanta’s writings contain respectful references to everyone, regardless of party affiliation There is also talk of leftist leaders And it is real that writing about women’s power in Bengali politics cannot be complete without Mamata Banerjee Ajanta made no mistake in writing this. ” According to Bashundhara, the editorial department of Jago Bangla has also shown generosity by keeping the part of the Left intact in Ajanta’s writings. After this, Bashundhara wrote to the CPM, “I am forced to tell Ajanta about this after seeing the CPM’s attack. They are a Stalinist party.” They do not believe in individual freedom Oka choked 6 They are against free expression If Professor Ajanta has written about everything from leftist leader to Mamata Banerjee in the mouthpiece of Trinamool, then where is the injustice? ‘

Bashundhara alleges that the CPM leadership’s behavior is forcing many talents to move away from the Left Front.

Incidentally, there has been a demand within the CPM to punish Ajanta Biswas for writing an editorial in Jago Bangla. He has also been mourned by the CPM’s professors’ organization Juta CPM state secretary Suryakanta Mishra has also made it clear that Ajanta will face punishment.

And this attitude of the CPM leaders has been effectively thwarted by Bashundhara 7 Attacking the CPM leaders for taking action against Ajanta, Bashundhara wrote on Jago Bangla page, “They barely smell of conspiracy. Defames 6 Then he goes on the path of punishment People have caught this game The real left-leaning independent-minded people will not accept it under any circumstances In doing so, the CPM has reduced the Left Front to zero from all sides There was no education in that either ‘

Ajanta directly blamed the CPM for the Left’s void in the assembly. Claiming that the CPM leaders were isolated, he wrote, “People have confidence in the grassroots against the BJP.” In the words of Bashundhara, ‘this is real And at that time, the Stalinist-style separatist CPM leaders were busy playing politics like a coward in the name of discipline with a neutral text of Ajanta faith. The CPM has made no attempt to make the thinking popular in a timely manner.

Bashundhara also mentioned in his writings that his father had been a minister in the Left government for a long time and had led the Left Front from the front. At the same time, however, he claimed that their experience was not good in the later period due to the offensive mentality of the Left leadership Bashundhara 7 has directly protested against the over-activism of the CPM leadership over Ajanta Biswas He alleged that the CPM had eliminated the leftist forces in Bengal in such a mentality and action factory. At the very end of the writing, Ajanta said, ‘That suicidal process is still going on Time will prove that the loss of CPM is 6 Ajanta will return to work with their heads held high.