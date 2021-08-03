Mission 1 lac life saviours – Initial Medical Care in first Golden hour can reduce death trolls due to accidents

The West Bengal Orthopaedic Association (WBOA), a large professional body and a wing of Indian Orthopedic Association consists of more than 800 active members, amalgamated to celebrate ‘National Bone & Joint Day’ with a theme “Save Self & Save One” at Press Club today in the gracious presence of Ms. Seema Sapru, Principal, The Heritage School, Prof. (Dr) Manturam Samanta, Principal, Manindra Chandra College, Shri Dipankar Bhattacharyya, IPS, Inspector General of Police Traffic, West Bengal, Md. Ansar Ali, Retired Teacher, Sahadiarh High Madras, Domkal along with Dr. Kanchan Bhattacharyya, President, WBOA and Dr. P. S. Sarkar, Honorary Secretary, WBOA. ­­­­­­The afternoon also witnessed live demonstrations being given to the audience on basic medical training with an aim to control the number of deaths due to accidents.

West Bengal Orthopaedic Association along with the Indian Orthopaedic Association is going to observe National Bone & Joint Day 2021, throughout the first week of August with the theme of “Save SELF Save ONE”. There will be virtual programmes with common people focusing on deaths due to trauma and accidents in India from 1st to 7th August 2021. The working age group of 18 – 60 accounted for a share of 84.3 percent in the total road accident deaths. Most of these deaths occur due to lack of first medical care in the first golden hour after an accident. Many of these accident victims’ lives could have been saved by providing proper first aid immediately after the accident; something which can very well be accomplished by any common man or police personnel, if they are trained for this. It has been noticed that this link of proper first aid /basic life support immediately after an accident is missing. This year, the organization has decided to provide basic training to 100,000 students, police personnel, common man (The Missing Link) during the Bone & Joint week from 1st to 7th August ‘21, and make them “life saviours”. This training would be provided by the members of West Bengal Orthopaedic Association along with Indian Orthopaedic association all across the country.

With the theme “Save Self & Save One” focused on the deaths caused by accidents, the organization’s week-long celebration aims to provide online training for basic life support to everyone. West Bengal Orthopedic Association will also organise a series of webinars where more than 2000 students and around 20 schools will be taught on how to save one self and others prevention of accidents as well as saving the injured on spot. West Bengal Orthopedic Association joined hands with West Bengal Traffic Police, Rotary Club and Red Cross Society to save as many lives as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kanchan Bhattacharyya, President, WBOA, said, “It feels really great to be a part of such an initiative. Out of 199 countries in the world, India is at number 1 in the accident and death rate, which is sad. On an average, 4 lakh 49 thousand accidents happen every year in the country, in which 1 lakh 51 thousand die. Of this, 86 percent are men. 69 percent of the deceased are between the ages of 18 and 45. The first 60 minutes are golden hours, if you get help, your chances of survival increase. Keeping this in mind, we wanted to reach out to as many people as possible and provide medical training so that lives can be saved.”

Different procedures like CPR, AED – Defibrillator, Foreign Body Airway Obstruction and much more will be taught in the basic training to save the person along with others. People will be educated on the different steps that need to be learned during the chain survival.

Dr. P. S. Sarkar, Honorary Secretary, WBOA, further added, “National Bone and Joint Day is not a mere celebration but an opportunity where we sensitize society about the increasing impact of musculoskeletal conditions and promote cost-effective prevention and treatment. We believe our Save Self & Save One campaign will bring about a perceptible change in the thought process among concerned and lives of citizens at large in case of accidents. “

Your safety is our highest priority. With this motto West Bengal Orthopedic Association also ensures that they are doing everything to keep their patients safe with the ongoing pandemic. They have taken a number of steps in addition to our standard rigorous infection control measures to ensure our facilities remain safe places for patients to confidently receive care. Some safety measures are In-Person Appointments and Procedures, Restricting Visitors, Use of hand sanitizers and masks, Screening and Testing, Cleaning, Reorganization and Check-In Options and much more.

The session concluded on the points that there are certain simple ways in which a person can prevent osteoarthritis and along with different ways to keep our bones healthy and strong especially during this pandemic situation. Some of them are Regular Exercise, Eating healthy, Outdoor Games for children, Say No -to junk food, smoking and drinking as well as getting the right exposure to sunlight.

National Bone and Joint Day reminds us to re-examine and appraise the performance of orthopedic fraternity to achieve improved bone health of the masses and define the areas where collective efforts are needed by the state wise chapters of the Association.