Perth wants to reduce the budget of Pujo to buy vaccines, what will the rest do? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nakatala Udayan Sangha 7 worships Durga, one of the big budget of the city The pujo is also known as the pujo of Perth Chatterjee, the state’s industry minister and grassroots secretary general. But this time Perth Babu himself is the opponent of the pomp in his own neighborhood Perth Babu does not want to invoke mother Durga by beating the drum in the situation of Corona Atimari Instead, Pujo cut the budget and spent the money to buy vaccines for the poor The top Trinamool leader has given the same advice to other big budget pujo entrepreneurs in the city

The practice of Nakatala Udayan Sangha’s pujo theme started a few months ago. There is no shortage of expensive pavilions, fancy pujos with celebrities, Nakatala Udayan Sangha pujos. There is no shortage of advertisements and sponsors in this famous pujo But in the current situation, Perth Chatterjee is against all this He also informed the rest of the officials associated with Pujo of Nakatala Udayan Sangha

On this day, he said in the assembly, I will not be able to do big pujo this time I have also informed the members of Naktala Udayan Sangha about this I don’t know who will do the rest, but I am not in the big pujo

However, Perth Chatterjee has given the same advice not only to his own club Nakatala Udayan Sangha, but also to other pujo committees. He suggested that even if they could not buy the vaccine directly, the pujo committees could enlist the help of a reputable organization to buy the vaccine for the needy. His plea was, “Make pujo smaller and spend extra money on poor people instead of coronation.”

Last year too, due to Corona, many big pujo committees made some cuts in organizing Once again, most pujo committee officials are still unsure of what will happen in the end. Many more members of the state cabinet and grassroots leaders are associated with the city’s big budget pujo It remains to be seen whether the Suruchi Sangha, known as Firhad Hakim’s Chetla Agrani, Subrata Mukherjee’s Ekdalia Evergreen or Arup Biswas Pujo, will finally respond to Perth Babu’s plea.