Sand Mining: State formulates sand mining policy to curb mafia rule! The strong message of the district magistrate …

#Kolkata: The state government has formulated a new policy on sand mining in the state. According to sources, the sand mining policy has been formulated by the state government. It has to be implemented within a month. The chief secretary on Tuesday gave special instructions to the district governors of the western part of the state in this regard. That is the news in Nabanna Sutra.

This time the state government is going to be strict to stop the sand mafia. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced her decision in this regard. On July 26, the chief secretary also held a review meeting with all the district governors to formulate that policy. On Monday, the state government issued a policy guideline on sand mining. That guideline has already been sent to all the district governors of the state. According to the news guide in Nabanna Sutra …

1. The sand mines that are being auctioned should be suspended immediately. No new auctions or leases will be given.

2. Once the lease expires, the lease cannot be renewed again.

3. No sand mining can be done during monsoon. Illegal transportation must be seen. A task force should be formed in every district to stop all kinds of illegal activities.

4. “West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited” will act as the nodal agency for everything related to sand mining.

5. West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited will create a central portal on how many sand mining areas there are or are likely to be in the districts. This portal should be created and sent to each district by 29th September. That is what the new policy says.

6. Central e-invoice system will be created.

8, not only that, a new module will be created for the transport system and it will be inaugurated.

Just last month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a new policy on sand mining after a cabinet meeting. According to sources, the new policy was formulated by the state government to bring transparency in the sand mining. However, the role of the district governors in sand mining is practically clear through this policy. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the district magistrate with the chief secretary on Tuesday. The district governors of the western districts of the state have been directed to implement the policy within a month.

