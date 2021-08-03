SKOCH Award || Ideal for business, the state received 4 ‘Scotch’ honors including platinum in the industry

#Kolkata: Recognition of the best in the crown of Bengal again. The West Bengal government received four national level awards for good work in the government sector. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted the news. Each year, a non-governmental organization called ‘Scotch’ presents this award to some government departments by analyzing the quality of various government works across the country. Even before this, several government departments of Bengal have received this award. The state government has received this award for a total of four works. The administration thinks that this award will further help in the future.

The state has recognized these four government jobs as industrial partner, e-registration, online trade license in rural areas, auto-renewal certificate for online registration in urban areas. Platinum in the case of industrial partners, e-documentation system and silver in the case of online trade licensing system in rural areas, gold in the case of auto-renewal certificate for online registration in urban areas. Incidentally, not only at the national level, this award is also recognized abroad.

According to a section of the administration, national success in the government sector took Bengal one step further. Projects like Mamata Banerjee’s industrialist have received a huge response from the people. This initiative is giving more impetus to the industrialists to do art in Bengal. Factory permits are easily matched, especially through the online system. Besides, in the case of rural industries, there is no need to run to the Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti. All services are available online. There have also been multiple simplifications in the preparation of housing documents. Especially in multiple cases now you don’t have to go from one table to another just to get the service online. It is believed that the service has become much easier because of him.

