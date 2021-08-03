SKOCH Award || Ideal for business, the state received 4 ‘Scotch’ honors including platinum in the industry

11 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Recognition of the best in the crown of Bengal again. The West Bengal government received four national level awards for good work in the government sector. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted the news. Each year, a non-governmental organization called ‘Scotch’ presents this award to some government departments by analyzing the quality of various government works across the country. Even before this, several government departments of Bengal have received this award. The state government has received this award for a total of four works. The administration thinks that this award will further help in the future.

The state has recognized these four government jobs as industrial partner, e-registration, online trade license in rural areas, auto-renewal certificate for online registration in urban areas. Platinum in the case of industrial partners, e-documentation system and silver in the case of online trade licensing system in rural areas, gold in the case of auto-renewal certificate for online registration in urban areas. Incidentally, not only at the national level, this award is also recognized abroad.

According to a section of the administration, national success in the government sector took Bengal one step further. Projects like Mamata Banerjee’s industrialist have received a huge response from the people. This initiative is giving more impetus to the industrialists to do art in Bengal. Factory permits are easily matched, especially through the online system. Besides, in the case of rural industries, there is no need to run to the Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti. All services are available online. There have also been multiple simplifications in the preparation of housing documents. Especially in multiple cases now you don’t have to go from one table to another just to get the service online. It is believed that the service has become much easier because of him.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Shubhagata Dey

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

writes a message for his constituency people on a facebook post | ‘I am’, Babul told Asansol, this time ‘new promise’ on Facebook post! – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

6 CRPF urges for more time from CID through email | In Shitalkuchikand, he asked for time by e-mail to the CID ৬ Central Jawan! 91 CRPC to be summoned again? – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin

27 workers besieged Jessup building, demanding job security and equal pay for equal work

7 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

SKOCH Award || Ideal for business, the state received 4 ‘Scotch’ honors including platinum in the industry

11 mins ago admin

writes a message for his constituency people on a facebook post | ‘I am’, Babul told Asansol, this time ‘new promise’ on Facebook post! – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

6 CRPF urges for more time from CID through email | In Shitalkuchikand, he asked for time by e-mail to the CID ৬ Central Jawan! 91 CRPC to be summoned again? – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin

27 workers besieged Jessup building, demanding job security and equal pay for equal work

7 hours ago admin

Weather Forecast || The weather is changing from morning! Disaster will hit 6 districts of the state from Wednesday, warning issued

10 hours ago admin