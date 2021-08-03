television actor arrested from Dumdum | 15,000 in one shot! This time the tele actor is in the police net in Newtown porn scandal …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Police have arrested a television actor for allegedly being involved in a Newtown Porn Case film case. Accused Snehashish Bal used to work as an actor in a porn movie as his work was reduced due to the increase in complaints. Newtown police arrested him from Dumdum on Monday night.

Earlier, Maunak Ghosh, Nandita Dutt and Shubhankar Dutt were arrested on charges of involvement in the case. Models Nandita Dutt and Manik Ghosh were arrested on Wednesday last week on charges of running a porn racket. Newtown police arrested them on the basis of a model complaint. After questioning them, the police got the source of this tele actor.

The young model alleged that she got acquainted with the accused on social media. He was then told to go to a three star hotel in Newtown. There he was taken to an eight-story house and forcibly videotaped for a blue photo. Recently, he saw that all that has gone viral on social media. After that he approached the police.

Snehashish was taken to Barasat court on Tuesday. Police said Snehashish was interrogated and several others were found to be involved in the pornography ring. Police have started searching for those who could be reached. At the same time, the police are trying to find out the fake phone ID, how the shooting was going on, who was present and all these information. Sources said that more arrests are going to be made in this case very soon.

Note that Snehashish has acted in several serials including Police File. The actor from Tollygunge got involved in porn shooting due to the reduction of work and the greed to earn more money easily with less work. Big money was paid for just one shot. This is what the police are saying after the initial interrogation. However, the police believe that many other actors and actresses like Snehashish or Nandita were involved in this business. Those who have to be reached are being interrogated time and time again.

Anup Chakraborty