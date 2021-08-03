There are no corona patients, there are no corona patients, core rupees worth of medicines are being wasted in medical colleges– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Corona treatment at Calcutta Medical College is on the verge of wasting around Tk 3 crore worth of expensive drugs.

At present, only 35 corona patients are being treated at the medical college. Over the past month, the number of Corona patients has been steadily declining. It goes without saying that there are no alarming patients.

As a result, valuable medicines are being wasted. 2384 of Remediciv, 17 of Tosili Jumab, 85,530 of Hydroxy Chloroquine, 103 of Black Fungus drugs, 1 lakh 6,200 of Vial Zinc Sulphate with a total value of Tk 2,81,71,650. In addition, several other necessary drugs are about to expire.

All of these drugs will expire within the next month if they expire. About two months ago, the health building was verbally informed about this by the Calcutta Medical College. Then on July 21 the health building was informed by letter. However, the health department is indifferent to the whole matter.