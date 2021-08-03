TMC leader Rathin Ghosh may resign from his post One person one term policy

#Kolkata: The Trinamool had earlier announced that the one-man policy would be implemented. Following the new policy of Ghasful Shibir, Rathin Ghosh is going to resign from the post of city administrator of Madhyamgram this time. Rathin Ghosh was the food minister of the state on the one hand and the administrator of Madhyamgram municipality on the other. After the announcement of the election results of 2021, it was decided in the organizational meeting of the Trinamool Congress that one person one post policy will be adopted. The same person had more than one position, so there was some difficulty in running the team. In the new political equation, the Trinamool Congress wants to share the responsibility with everyone. But a new speculation is also emerging in Rathin’s message. Those who are still holding more than one position or those whose team has given more than one position in terms of efficiency, the question is what will be decided about them.

He has already informed about this in the organizational meeting of Mamata Banerjee. There are many who are ministers on one side. On the other hand, he is in charge of the organization in the district. Many are again as city administrators. So they will be given a position to share their responsibilities. He has been in charge of the municipality for a long time.

He has been given the responsibility of food minister after winning the 2021 assembly vote. Since Rathin Ghosh has been the MLA of Madhyamgram. Since then he has been the chairman of the municipality. But now that he is a minister. So he is leaving the post of mayor.

According to sources, Rathin Babu, a close associate, has said that he will resign from the post of city administrator in the next two days. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. According to party sources, the decision will be taken in these two days.