writes a message for his constituency people on a facebook post | ‘I am’, Babul told Asansol, this time ‘new promise’ on Facebook post! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After a meeting with BJP all-India president JP Naddar on Monday night, he told reporters that he was still holding the post. But Babul Supriyo, a very active BJP MP on Facebook, did not stop there. Later that night, Babul (Babul Supriyo) posted a message for Asansol voters in a long Facebook post. He also clarified his position there. He clearly wrote that he has retired from politics. However, he is by the side of the people of Asansol, his Lok Sabha constituency. In his message, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo made it clear once again that the decision to leave politics is not changing.

Babul’s announcement of a political asceticism sparked state politics on Saturday. However, Babul also clarified that he is not leaving the BJP and joining another party. He also announced his resignation as an MP at that time. But later Babylon’s decision changed. On Monday, Nadda met Babul at his home in his ‘Manbhanjane’. Earlier, he also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the phone.

This long post of Babul on Facebook after the meeting with Nadda that day. Earlier, Babul had left Naddar’s house and said that he would fulfill his constitutional duty even if he turned away from politics. “My decision to leave politics will not change,” Babul wrote in his post. At the same time, in that post, he promised the people of Asansol, ‘I will be available for everything. That is what is expected of me as an MP. ‘ The people of Asansol have the right to expect from him as an MP – Babul also mentioned that. Babul also said that he will work with new enthusiasm and new dreams in the coming days. At the same time, Babul has apologized to the people of Asansol for his political asceticism as well as for his decision to step down as an MP.

“My decision to leave politics will not change,” Babul wrote. At the same time, in that post, he promised the people of Asansol, ‘I will be available for everything. That is what is expected of me as an MP. ‘ The people of Asansol have the right to expect from him as an MP – he also mentioned that.