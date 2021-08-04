After Rasgolla, two more popular sweets of Bengal are now GI badge-candidates! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coronavirus Pandemic is ‘sweet’ news for the people of West Bengal. Four years ago, the state government applied for two more Bengal Sweets, Sarvaja and Sarpuria’s GI (Geographical Indication) GI Status. In the end, it is rumored that the wait will end soon. It is learned that these two popular sweet rasgollas of Krishnanagar and Nadia are getting GI badges. It has also been demanded by the confectionery traders’ association.

In 2016, Bengal fought with Rasgolla’s GI badge. In 2016, neighboring Orissa claimed Rasgolla was the sweetest of the state. Although he could not prove it, in the end Rasgolla became known as the sweetest of Bengal and earned the GI badge. Rasgolla is one of the best of all the popular sweets associated with Bengali and Bengali festivals, Parvan. There was a lot of conflict with the neighboring state of Orissa over getting the GI badge. In the end, however, the GI registration authority ruled in favor of West Bengal. After this, in case of Sitabhog of Burdwan, Mihidana or Moar of Joynagar, GI badge has been matched. This time it was the turn of Sarvaja of Krishnanagar and Sarpuria of Nadia.

Four years ago, an association of sweet traders in Krishnanagar had applied to the registration authority for the GI badge of Sarvaja, Sarpuria. But first the matter was delayed due to lack of registration number of the organization and later due to corona. Citing the state science and technology department, the Krishnanagar sweet traders’ association claimed that Sarbhaja, Sarpuria is going to get the GI badge soon. On behalf of the Krishnanagar Sweet Traders Association, evidence of the mention of Sarvaja, Sarpuria in a century-old book was presented to the GI Registration Authority. The sweets are still made by at least forty members of the Krishnanagar Sweets Traders Association. The various ceremonies of Krishnanagar are associated with Parvan, the delicious Sarabhaja of this region, Sarpuria.

Sarvaja, Sarpuria is made and found in different districts of Bengal. It can be seen in various sweet shops in Kolkata. This sweet is available at a price of 25 rupees or more per piece. However, its taste is not like that of Sarbhaja, Sarpuria of Krishnanagar. There is also disagreement among the sweet sellers about the creation of Sarvaja, Sarpuria. Some say that this sweet was born at least 500 years ago, so according to some, a sweet seller named Adhar Das first made it a hundred and fifty years ago, Sarvaja, Sarpuria. However, there is no doubt that this sweet has been associated with the history and tradition of Bengal for a long time.