Bengal Bjp: Name ‘Blessing Journey’, BJP is gearing up again with new program! The grassroots in front

#Kolkata: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy, no meeting was held with the BJP MPs in Bengal. Instead, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandabia met them at the Parliament House on Tuesday as Modi’s representatives. After that the central leadership of BJP sat in the meeting with the MPs. There were leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayavargiya, Amit Malavya. And it was decided in that meeting that this time the Bengal BJP will come out with more force after the vote. According to that source, four Union Ministers Subhash Sarkar, John Barla, Shantanu Tagore and Nishith Pramanik will go to the houses of the party workers killed in the post-poll violence. They will be accompanied by the MPs and MLAs of the respective centers. The BJP has dubbed the killing of the workers as ‘Ashirbad Jatra’.

Incidentally, the BJP MPs in Bengal have complained to the top leadership about fake vaccines, vaccine corruption and post-election unrest. In fact, the ruling BJP is not sitting idly by while the opposition is gearing up for 2024. A meeting of the parliamentary committee chaired by the Prime Minister was held in Delhi on Tuesday. There, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a special message to the BJP MPs. “The Union Ministers should be ready to answer all the questions in Parliament,” she told a news conference. Opponents are fighting with fake issues like sighs. The real purpose is not to allow the parliament to sit.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bengal MPs were summoned to the RSS office in Delhi According to sources, the MPs of Bengal were summoned to the RSS office for taking classes. Starting from BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, all the BJP MPs from Bengal present in Delhi had to attend. But why were the BJP MPs of Bengal suddenly called to the RSS class? According to RSS sources, the manner in which one Bengali MP after another is repeatedly engaged in public debate is against the discipline laid down by the RSS. As a result of such controversy, the image of the BJP and the RSS in the state is deteriorating. Therefore, the BJP MPs in the state are being reminded of the rules to be followed as party MPs.